27 फरवरी से टनकपुर तक जाएंगी दो ट्रेनें, यहां देखें पूरा शिड्यूल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 04:37 PM IST
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे ने 14369-70 बरेली-सिगरौली-बरेली त्रैसाप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस व  24369-70 बरेली-शक्तिनगर-बरेली (सप्ताह में चार दिन) एक्सप्रेस का 27 फ रवरी से मार्ग विस्तार किया है। ये ट्रेनें  टनकपुर तक जाएंगी।
प्रवक्ता संजय यादव के मुताबिक 14369 सिगरौली-बरेली व 24369 शक्तिनगर-बरेली एक्सप्रेस अपने विस्तारित मार्ग पर बरेली से 12:30 बजे चलेगी और टनकपुर 16:25 बजे पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 14370 टनकपुर-सिगरौली व 24369 टनकपुर-शक्तिनगर एक्सप्रेस टनकपुर से 7:45 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी और बरेली सिटी से 11:10 बजे व बरेली से 12:10 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी।

