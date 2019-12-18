शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   two trains cancelled from 17 to 19 december

दो ट्रेनें 17 से 19 दिसंबर तक निरस्त, कुछ गाड़ियों का रूट डायवर्जन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 02:45 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
परिचालन कार्य के कारण ट्रेन 15955 डिब्रूगढ़ और दिल्ली के बीच  लखनऊ होकर चलने वाली ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल 17 से 19 दिसंबर तक निरस्त रहेगी। वहीं रेलवे ने अजमेर से चलकर किशनगंज जाने वाली ट्रेन 15716 गरीब नवाज एक्सप्रेस को 19 दिसंबर को निरस्त कर दिया है।
17 दिसंबर को चलने वाली पुरी-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल नीलांचल एक्सप्रेस और भुवनेश्वर-नई दिल्ली राजधानी एक्सप्रेस बरास्ता मूरी-कोटशिला-बोकारो सिटी के बजाय टाटानगर-चंडील-पुरुलिया-बोकारो  स्टील सिटी होकर चली, इसलिए 19 दिसंबर को वापसी में भी यह ट्रेन इसी रूट से चलेगी।
