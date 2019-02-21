शहर चुनें

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस पर फेंके गए पत्थर, अनुभूति कोच का कांच चटका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 09:24 PM IST
दिल्ली से लखनऊ आ रही 12004 शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में उस वक्त हड़कम्प मच गया, जब बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर कानपुर के पास ट्रेन पर पथराव हो गया। ट्रेन जब लखनऊ जंक्शन पर आधा घंटा लेट दोपहर एक बजे पहुंची तो जांच में ट्रेन में लगे इकलौते अनुभूति कोच का कांच चटका हुआ मिला।
यात्रियों ने बताया कि कानपुर से पहले ट्रेन पर पटरियों के किनारे जानवर चराने वालों ने पथराव कर दिया, जिससे कांच चिटक गया। बता दें कि शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस एसी चेयरकार है और इसमें एकलौता अनुभूति कोच लगाया गया है, जिसमें अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं हैं।

akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Lucknow

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्रियों के मानदेय बढ़ा, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया एलान

21 फरवरी 2019

रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी
Lucknow

कांग्रेस से नहीं सपा-बसपा से ही रालोद का गठबंधन: जयंत चौधरी

21 फरवरी 2019

सीबीआई
Lucknow

यूपीपीएससी की अतिरिक्त निजी सचिव परीक्षा में अनियमितताओं की जांच सीबीआई को

21 फरवरी 2019

लोहिया संस्थान
Lucknow

लोहिया संस्थान में मरीज से डॉक्टर व छात्रों ने की मारपीट, मामले की जांच को कमेटी गठित

21 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

चुनाव से पहले तबादलों का दौर जारी, बदले 17 आईएएस व 15 आईपीएस

20 फरवरी 2019

गरुड़ में धान की कटाई करतीं महिलाएं। 
Faizabad

धान दराई करते समय पालेसर मशीन में हुआ ब्लास्ट, किसान समेत दो की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

fire
Lucknow

अमीनाबाद में गद्दे की दुकान में लगी भीषण आग से हंगामा, मंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक भी पहुंचे

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
Lucknow

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया व प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर के 23 व 24 फरवरी के कार्यक्रम निरस्त

21 फरवरी 2019

गांव में घुसा मगरमच्छ
Lucknow

बहराइचः गांव में घुसा मगरमच्छ, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पकड़ा

21 फरवरी 2019

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

गुरुवार को समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों और बहुजन समाज पार्टी 38 सीटों पर लोकसभा का चुनाव लड़ेगी। राष्ट्रीय लोकदल 3 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

21 फरवरी 2019

धर्म पाल सिंह 1:35

यूपी के सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह से EXCLUSIVE बातचीत, कुंभ को लेकर किया ये दावा

19 फरवरी 2019

विधायक 1:08

यूपी विधानसभा में रोए सपा विधायक, कहा- कोई तो दिला दो मेरे 10 लाख रुपए

19 फरवरी 2019

गोंडा 03:36

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

18 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

kgmu
Lucknow

केजीएमयू: पर्चा बनवाने को लेकर हुई कहासुनी के बाद कर्मचारियों ने मरीज के परिजन को पीटा

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

एक ही दिन में कांग्रेस ने की इस सचिव की छुट्टी, प्रियंका की टीम में था शामिल

20 फरवरी 2019

शिक्षा मित्रों का धरना
Lucknow

10 महीनों से धरना दे रहे शिक्षा मित्रों का सब्र टूटा, विधानसभा की ओर जाने से पुलिस ने रोका

21 फरवरी 2019

school bus accident in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में स्कूल बस पलटी, दर्जनों बच्चे घायल, अस्पताल भेजे गए

21 फरवरी 2019

वर्कशॉप कर्मियों ने पिछले दोनों पहिये के नट- बोल्ट छोड़ दिए थे ढीले
Lucknow

हादसाः चलती बस के निकले पहिये, यात्रियों में मची चीख-पुकार

21 फरवरी 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

भाजपा कितने भी हाथ-पांव मार ले लेकिन चुनाव नहीं जीत पाएगी: बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

20 फरवरी 2019

