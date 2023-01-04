ठंड का सितम: चिड़िया घर में अजगर को ओढ़ाया गया कंबल, जानवरों के लिए हीटर का भी इंतजाम

उत्तर भारत में ठंड के सितम को देखते हुए लोगों के लिए अलाव और रैन बसेरे का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। लोग भी बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। इसी तरह लखनऊ के चिड़िया घर में भी डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर जानवरों को भोजन दिया जा रहा है। वहीं, कंबल और हीटर का भी इंतजाम किया गया है।

UP | Special arrangements have been made at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Lucknow in view of cold weather.



Heaters and blankets have been put up inside the cages for animals after consulting doctors, food is also provided accordingly: Arun Saxena, UP Forest Minister