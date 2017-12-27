Download App
ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, ये ट्रेन्स 28 फरवरी तक रहेंगी निरस्त

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:13 PM IST
six passenger trains cancelled till 28 february
रेलवे ने कोहरे के चलते छह ट्रेनों का निरस्तीकरण 28 फरवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है। ये छह ट्रेनें हैं 54377 व 54378 बरेली और प्रयाग, 54251 व 54252  लखनऊ और सहारनपुर और ट्रेन नंबर 64221 व 64222 लखनऊ और शाहजहांपुर के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेनें निरस्त की गई हैं।
पहले इन पैसेंजर ट्रेेनों को 25 दिसंबर तक ही निरस्त किया गया था। वहीं  गोरखपुर से चलकर जम्मूतवी को जाने वाली 12587 अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस 25 दिसंबर को निरस्त रही। जबकि इसके विकल्प के रूप में  ट्रेन नंबर 15098  जम्मूतवी से चलकर लखनऊ होकर भागलपुर को जाने वाली 26 दिसंबर को निरस्त हुई।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
