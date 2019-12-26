शहर चुनें

लखनऊ: भीषण ठंड के कारण 28 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 05:43 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड के कारण जनपद लखनऊ के प्री प्राइमरी से कक्षा 12 तक के सभी बोर्ड के विद्यालयों में अवकाश घोषित किया गया है
हालांकि, इस अवधि में पूर्व से निर्धारित बोर्ड प्रायोगिक एग्जाम/प्री बोर्ड एग्जाम विद्यालयों द्वारा कराई जाएंगी।

जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक मुकेश कुमार सिंह ने आदेशों का कड़ाई से पालन कराने का निर्देश दिया है।
