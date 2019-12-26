शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Savitri Bai Phule resigned from Congress Party.

सावित्रीबाई फुले ने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा, बनाएंगी नई पार्टी, 19 जनवरी को करेंगी एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 12:47 PM IST
सावित्रीबाई फुले
सावित्रीबाई फुले
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के पहले कांग्रेस की सदस्यता लेने वाली पूर्व भाजपा सांसद सावित्रीबाई फुले ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस नेतृत्व पर अपनी आवाज न सुने जाने का आरोप लगाया।
विज्ञापन
सावित्री ने कहा कि वह नई पार्टी बनाएंगी और दलितों की आवाज उठाएंगी। नई पार्टी का एलान वह लखनऊ में 19 जनवरी को कर सकती हैं।
 
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इस वजह से खत्म हो गया था सलमान और ऐश्वर्या का रिश्ता, अभिनेत्री ने बताया था एक-एक सच

26 दिसंबर 2019

Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
सलमान ऐश्वर्या
salman aishwarya
Bollywood

इस वजह से खत्म हो गया था सलमान और ऐश्वर्या का रिश्ता, अभिनेत्री ने बताया था एक-एक सच

26 दिसंबर 2019

मंगल का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर
Predictions

आज वृश्चिक में मंगल का महापरिवर्तन, इन 6 राशि वालों का चमकेगा भाग्य

25 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2020, जानिए अपने नए साल का भविष्य
Predictions

Horoscope 2020 | राशिफल 2020: जानिए नए साल का भविष्यफल

26 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन, फराह खान और भारती सिंह की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, इस मामले में दर्ज हुआ केस

26 दिसंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh
Raveena Tandon
Farah Khan
Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन, फराह खान और भारती सिंह की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, इस मामले में दर्ज हुआ केस

26 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान या बांग्लादेश नहीं, भारत में इन देशों से आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शरणार्थी

26 दिसंबर 2019

surya grahan 2019 effects on zodiac signs
Astrology

Surya Grahan 2019: सूर्य ग्रहण के कारण चमक जाएगा इन 4 राशियों का भाग्य

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
savitribai phule congress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रिंग ऑफ फायर की तरह दिख रहा है सूर्यग्रहण
India News

Surya Grahan Live: साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण खत्म, रिंग ऑफ फायर की तरह दिखा सूर्य

26 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: रिटायर आईपीएस अफसर हैं आसिम के पिता, सिद्धार्थ ने उन्हें बोले अपशब्द तो आया गौहर खान का रिएक्शन

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
mona singh
Bollywood

मोना सिंह की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, जल्द ही बनेंगी इस शख्स की दुल्हन

26 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: शेफाली ने रश्मि की शादीशुदा जिंदगी पर किए खुलासे, बोलीं- 'पूर्व पति से भी...'

26 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बेघर होते ही विकास गुप्ता ने किए कई खुलासे, सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि के झगड़े पर बोली ये बात

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण
India News

Surya Grahan Live: अगले 100 वर्षों में भारत को होंगे सिर्फ छह सूर्यग्रहण के दर्शन

26 दिसंबर 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर में नहीं लौटेंगी देवोलीना, अचानक ये सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर

26 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन और रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

सोरेन की जाति पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने पर रघुवर दास के खिलाफ एफआईआर

26 दिसंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून पर अजय देवगन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- वो मेरी फिल्म ‘तानाजी’ को बैन कर देंगे...

26 दिसंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन, फराह खान और भारती सिंह की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, इस मामले में दर्ज हुआ केस

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर बवाल: उत्तर प्रदेश में अब तक 373 उपद्रवियों को वसूली का नोटिस

देशभर में बुधवार तक 373 लोगों को नोटिस भेजा जा चुका है।

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
winter
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में सर्दी ने ढाया सितम: 30 लोगों की मौत, बिजनौर सबसे ठंडा

26 दिसंबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

अयोध्या पर आतंकी हमले का खतरा केंद्र ने यूपी सरकार को किया आगाह

25 दिसंबर 2019

ram mandir
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामले में अब क्यूरेटिव याचिका दाखिल करेगी बाबरी मस्जिद एक्शन कमेटी 

26 दिसंबर 2019

सर्दी का सितम...
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में ठंड और कोहरे का कहर, एक ही दिन में 28 लोगों की मौत

25 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

28 दिसंबर को लखनऊ आएंगी प्रियंका, एनआरसी व सीएए के खिलाफ आंदोलन करने वालों की करेंगी हौसला अफजाई

25 दिसंबर 2019

Mobile internet service will remain closed till 25 December.
Lucknow

लखनऊ में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं 25 दिसंबर रात आठ बजे तक रहेंगी बंद

24 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
Lucknow

पीएम मोदी आज लखनऊ में, अटल की प्रतिमा का करेंगे अनावरण

25 दिसंबर 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का चंद्रशेखर पर हमला, कहा-'प्रदर्शन कर जबरन जेल चला जाता है'

22 दिसंबर 2019

schools will remain closed till 21 Dec.
Lucknow

लखनऊः भीषण ठंड के कारण 21 दिसंबर तक इंटरमीडिएट तक सभी स्कूल रहेंगे बंद, डीएम ने दिए निर्देश

20 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दुनिया भर से आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की शानदार तस्वीरें, दिखा ‘रिंग ऑफ फायर’

साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण गुरुवार को देखने को मिला। इस दौरान आसमान में शानदार नजारा देखने को मिला। देखिए किस शहर में कैसे दिखा ग्रहण।

26 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण 1:03

सूर्यग्रहण 2019: पीएम मोदी ने देखा सूर्यग्रहण का नजारा, ट्विटर पर साझा की तस्वीरें

26 दिसंबर 2019

मोहन भागवत 2:14

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का बड़ा बयान, कहा- देश के 130 करोड़ लोगों को हिंदू मानता है संघ

26 दिसंबर 2019

Kangana Ranaut talk about voilance during caa protest film panga 1:50

CAA विरोध में हिंसा को लेकर कंगना के बेबाक बोल, कहा- प्रदर्शन के दौरान वॉयलेंस गलत

26 दिसंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर 2:38

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर के खिलाफ एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं की नारेबाजी, लगाए- आतंकवादी वापस जाओ के नारे

26 दिसंबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ठंड के चलते क्रिसमस तक बंद रहेंगे सभी शिक्षण संस्था, स्कूलों से लेकर विश्वविद्यालयों तक में अवकाश

22 दिसंबर 2019

राम नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

पूर्व राज्यपाल राम नाईक बोले- महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना ने भाजपा को दिया धोखा

24 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

पीएम के कार्यक्रम में गनर नहीं ले जा सकेंगे माननीय

25 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फरक्का समेत कई ट्रेनें घंटों लेट, 11.30 घंटे देर से पहुंची ये एक्सप्रेस

25 दिसंबर 2019

यूपीटीईटी
Lucknow

22 दिसंबर को होने वाली यूपी टीईटी परीक्षा स्थगित, प्रदेश में तनाव के चलते सरकार ने लिया निर्णय

20 दिसंबर 2019

बाघ के हमले से किसान की मौत के बाद पदचिन्हों की जांच करते वनाधिकारी।
Lucknow

बहराइच: खेत की रखवाली करने गए किसान को बाघ ने बनाया निवाला

23 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited