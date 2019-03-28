शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Samajwadi party declared another list of candidates for lok sabha elections 2019.

सपा ने प्रत्याशियों की एक और लिस्ट जारी की, पांच लोकसभा क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 04:53 PM IST
Samajwadi party declared another list of candidates for lok sabha elections 2019.
- फोटो : amar ujala
समाजवादी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशियों की एक और लिस्ट जारी कर दी। पार्टी ने पांच उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की है।
सपा ने मुरादाबाद लोकसभा सीट से नासिर कुरैशी, बरेली से भगवत शरण गंगवार, उन्नाव से पूजा पाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

वहीं, झांसी से श्याम सुन्दर सिंह यादव व कुशीनगर से नथुनी प्रसाद कुशवाहा को टिकट दिया है।

आपको बता दें कि सपा प्रदेश की 37 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है जबकि बसपा के खाते में गठबंधन की 38 सीटें हैं।
ये देखें, पूरी लिस्ट
lok sabha elections 2019 akhilesh yadav lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

