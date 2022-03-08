UP Exit Poll 2022: जयंत चौधरी बोले, एग्जिट पोल से अलग होंगे चुनाव परिणाम, हमें जनता का समर्थन मिला

Results will be different than exit polls, alliance govt will be formed. There is atmosphere of fear in UP, which can affect a voter's answer when asked on their preferences. Even if someone has voted for us (SP-RLD), they can end up saying BJP out of fear: Jayant Chaudhary, RLD pic.twitter.com/363copdf7v— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022
No one can know the result until EVMs are opened. Exit poll has a process, haven't seen any exit poll person at polling booths...Don't know where they get their data from. It's one perspective & I don't agree with it. It's a tactic to create mental pressure: Jayant Chaudhary,RLD pic.twitter.com/0j301vglEC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.