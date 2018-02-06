अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Reservation of rail tickets will also done from post office

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों को मिलेगी लंबी लाइन से राहत, अब यहां से भी करा सकेंगे रिजर्वेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:51 PM IST
Reservation of rail tickets will also done from post office
डेमो
टिकट के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन पर लंबी कतारों को खत्म करने के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड ने नई पहल की है। जल्द ही डाकघरों में भी पीआरएस खोले जाएंगे, जहां लोग रेलवे टिकट आरक्षित करा सकेंगे। राजधानी में पहले चरण में जीपीओ और चौक डाकघर को पीआरएस के लिए चुना गया है।

रेलवे बोर्ड यात्रियों को लंबी कतारों से राहत दिलाने के लिए टिकटिंग व्यवस्था को आसान बनाने के लिए प्रयासरत है। दरअसल, रेलवे स्टेशन पर आरक्षण टिकटों के साथ-साथ तत्काल टिकट बुक कराने के लिए लंबी लाइनें लगती हैं। यात्रियों को घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

इससे राहत दिलाने के लिए रेल राज्य मंत्री राजेन गोहेन ने डाकघरों में पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम(पीआरएस) खोलने की योजना तैयार करवाई है। राज्यमंत्री के मुताबिक इसके लिए रेलवे व डाक विभाग के बीच सहमति बन चुकी है। इससे रेल टिकट के लिए यात्रियों को रेलवे स्टेशन तक जाने की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

बता दें कि अभी 65 प्रतिशत टिकटों की बुकिंग भारतीय रेलवे खानपान एवं पर्यटन निगम(आईआरसीटीसी) की वेबसाइट से की जाती है, जबकि 35 फीसदी टिकट बुकिंग विंडो से आरक्षित कराए जाते हैं। इसके बाद भी लोगों को मारामारी करनी पड़ती है। डाकघरों से टिकट आरक्षित कराने की नई योजना से यात्रियों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

RELATED

रेलवे की ओर से पहले चरण में देश के 280 डाकघरों में पीआरएस खोलने की तैयारी है। इसमें लखनऊ में फिलहाल जीपीओ व चौक डाकघर के नामों का चयन किया गया है। बता दें कि राजधानी में जीपीओ व चौक, दो प्रधान डाकघर हैं। जबकि कुल 125 डाकघर यहां संचालित हैं। यहां चरणबद्ध ढंग से सभी डाकघरों में पीआरएस खोले जाएंगे। वहीं उत्तराखंड के डाकघरों में आठ पीआरएस खोले जाएंगे।
reservation post office passengers in lucknow railway board

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor and sridevi spotted at lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईवेंट में मां के साथ पहुंची थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ शर्मिंदा होन से बचीं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn movies 5 strong characters
Bollywood

'रेड' से पहले भी बॉक्स आफिस पर ये 5 दमदार लुक दिखा चुके हैं अजय, सबूत भी देख लो

6 फरवरी 2018

Lulia vantur opens up about her relationship with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से रिलेशनशिप पर पहली बार बोलीं लूलिया-कुछ बातें छुपाकर रखना जरूरी है

6 फरवरी 2018

After Padmaavat Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika faces oposition by Brahmin group
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब 'मणिकर्णिका' का विरोध शुरू, ब्राह्मण बोले-नहीं होने देंगे फिल्म की शूटिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

actress rekha spotted in new look at party without sindoor and bangles
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रेखा की जिंदगी में ऐसा क्या हुआ, उतार फेंकी सुहाग की सारी निशानियां

6 फरवरी 2018

Twinkle Khanna says women should not take leave in Menstrual days
Bollywood

पैडमैन की रिलीज से पहले बोलीं ट्विंकल खन्ना-कभी पीरियड्स होने पर छुट्टी न लें महिलाएं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn illeana dcruz film raid trailer released
Bollywood

अब इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट में चलेगा 'सिंघम' का सिक्का, 16 मार्च को मारेंगे 'रेड'

6 फरवरी 2018

Pop star Zayn Malik says he was not the big fan of Shahrukh until he met king khan
Bollywood

कभी शाहरुख खान को इस इंटरनेशनल पॉप सिंगर ने कहा था 'अहंकारी', अब हैं जबरदस्त फैन

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

सीएम ने हत्या आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की बात कही लेकिन चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा देने की मांग पर योगी ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी।

6 फरवरी 2018

bjp mp shatrughan sinha said that now government is one man show and party became two man army
Madhya Pradesh

BJP पर 'शत्रु' का वार, बोले- सरकार ‘वन मैन शो’और पार्टी ‘टू मैन आर्मी’

6 फरवरी 2018

Health Minister said accused has become identified action will be taken soon"
Kanpur

उन्नाव में '56 एचआईवी केस': स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा "आरोपी की हो गई है पहचान, जल्द होगी कार्रवाई"

6 फरवरी 2018

barabanki police caught five criminals
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से दो सिपाही घायल, पांच क्रिमिनल्स धरे गए

6 फरवरी 2018

security guards stopped working for one and half hours at igmc
Shimla

आईजीएमसी में सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने डेढ़ घंटे बंद रखा काम, ये रही वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

meeting of himachal bjp mlas will be on 11th february
Shimla

इस दिन होगी भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक, बजट सत्र की तैयारियों पर होगा मंथन

6 फरवरी 2018

BJP MLA from Hyderabad says you are not Hindu if you are not part of RSS
Madhya Pradesh

BJP विधायक बोले- अगर सच्चे हिंदू हो तो आरएसएस का बने हिस्सा

6 फरवरी 2018

upgradation issue of 30 workshops in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल की 30 वर्कशॉप को अपग्रेड करने का मामला लटका, ये रही वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

Terrorists lob grenade at an Army camp in Kakpora
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः काकापोरा में जैश आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला

6 फरवरी 2018

ATS arrested suspected terrorist shekh ali akbar lucknow.
Lucknow

कश्मीर के आतंकियों का मददगार लखनऊ से गिरफ्तार, ATS ने लोहिया पथ से दबोचा

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

विदेश में उत्तर प्रदेश की साख बढ़ाने वाले इन लोगों का योगी सरकार करेगी सम्मान

यूपी इन्वेस्टर्स समिट में प्रदेश की सरकार उन अप्रवासी भारतीयों को सम्मानित करेगी जो विदेशों में प्रदेश का नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम के दूसरे और तीसरे दिन यूपी अप्रवासी दिवस समारोह का आयोजन होगा।

6 फरवरी 2018

candidates protest near upsssc office demands to start recruitments 3:06

यूपी के बेरोजगारों ने घेरा UPSSSC दफ्तर, इसलिए दी आत्मदाह की धमकी

6 फरवरी 2018

Ruckus in lucknow after fake terrorist information 1:29

लखनऊ में दहशत का माहौल, अपार्टमेंट में आतंकी होने की सूचना

6 फरवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH ASSISTANT TEACHER RECRUITMENT LAST DATE 05 FEBRUARY 3:11

यूपी में असिस्टेंट टीचर बनने का आखिरी मौका आज शाम तक

5 फरवरी 2018

4 dead, 3 injured in lucknow car accident 3:05

तेज रफ्तार में गाड़ी चलाने से पहले देख लीजिए ये खबर

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Four percent reservation for government jobs in handicaps
India News

दिव्यांगों को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

5 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court said that caste of a person is decided by birth not by marriage
India News

SC ने कहा- शादी से नहीं बल्कि जन्म से होती है जाति निर्धारित

20 जनवरी 2018

Appointment of vacant posts on vacant posts
Allahabad

क्षैतिज आरक्षण कोटे के रिक्त पदों पर शीघ्र होगी नियुक्ति

5 जनवरी 2018

Instructions for filling up special reservation posts
Allahabad

विशेष आरक्षण के पदों को भरने का निर्देश

20 दिसंबर 2017

Amar Ujala Poll: Mixed response for Kejriwal government decision for hospital reservation
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: अस्पताल में आरक्षण पर मिली-जुली रही पाठकों की प्रतिक्रिया

16 दिसंबर 2017

Assam government will give status of Scheduled Tribes to Santhal and Oraon tribals of jharkhand
Jharkhand

संताली-उरांव आदिवासियों को अनुसूचित जनजाति का दर्जा देगी असम सरकार, रघुवर से लोगों ने पूछा सवाल

14 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.