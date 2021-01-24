Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Ram temple model will be seen in Republic day parade in Lucknow.

यूपी: गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की झांकी में नजर आएगा राम मंदिर मॉडल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 11:40 AM IST
अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर का मॉडल।
अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर का मॉडल। - फोटो : amar ujala

यूपी में गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। इस बार लखनऊ में होने वाली परेड में अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर का मॉडल भी नजर आएगा। यह ठीक वैसा ही होगा जैसा अयोध्या में बनने वाला राम मंदिर।
इसके प्रोजेक्ट इंचार्ज, संतोष सिंह का कहना है कि अयोध्या में जो राम मंदिर बन रहा है उसी की तरह हम यह मॉडल बना रहे हैं। हम 3 मंजिल का मंदिर बना रहे हैं।




बता दें कि अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर के निर्माण का कार्य प्रगति पर है। मंदिर की नींव की डिजाइन फाइनल कर दी गई है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि 39 महीने में मंदिर बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

