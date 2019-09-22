शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   pythons of lucknow zoo found on a tree.

चिड़िया घर में अपने बाड़े से निकल भागे 10 फुट लंबे दो अजगर, पेड़ पर लिपटे मिले, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 02:02 PM IST
पेड़ पर दिखे अजगर।
पेड़ पर दिखे अजगर। - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ चिड़ियाघर के दो अजगर अपने बाड़े से निकल आए और सुबह पेड़ पर लिपटे पाए गए। मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए आए लोगों ने जब स्टॉफ को सूचना दी तो हड़कंप मच गया।
इन अजगरों को शनिवार शाम ही इनके बाड़ों में भेजा गया था। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों अजगर बाड़े की छत से निकल भागे।

लापरवाही पर निदेशक ने चिड़ियाघर के कर्मचारियों को फटकार लगाई है। ये अजगर करीब 10 फुट लंबे और 40 किलो वजन के हैं।
22 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:50

Howdy Modi: सिंधी कार्यकर्ता जफर का बयान, पाकिस्तान में मानवाधिकार का उल्लंघन

22 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 4:36

अमेरिका में मोदी की गूंज, ह्यूस्टन में पीएम से मिल भावुक हुआ कश्मीरी, हाथ चूमकर बोला शुक्रिया

22 सितंबर 2019

ऑस्कर पुरस्कार 2:13

गली बॉय की ऑस्कर 2020 में एंट्री, स्लम रैपर्स की कहानी दिखाती है फिल्म

21 सितंबर 2019

