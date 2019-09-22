शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Priyanka Gandhi vadra criticizes BJP over farmers issue.

किसानों को बोलने क्यों नहीं देती भाजपा सरकार: प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 12:30 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने किसानों के मुद्दे को लेकर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि क्या कारण है कि किसानों को दिल्ली आकर अपनी माँग उठाने से रोक दिया जाता है? भाजपा सरकार अपने प्रचार में तो किसानों की भलाई बताती फिरती है?

फिर जब उत्तर प्रदेश का किसान कहता है कि उन्हें गन्ने का बकाया चाहिए, कर्जमाफी और बिजली के दाम में कटौती चाहिए तो उन्हें बोलने क्यों नहीं दिया जाता?

प्रियंका गांधी हर रोज ट्वीट कर भाजपा को घेरने का प्रयास करती हैं।
priyanka gandhi vadra bjp
