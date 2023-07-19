Seema-Haider Case: क्या पाकिस्तानी जासूस है सीमा हैदर? यूपी के डीजी कानून व्यवस्था ने दिया ये जवाब

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
यूपी के स्पेशल डीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने पाकिस्तानी नागरिक सीमा हैदर के पाकिस्तानी एजेंट होने के सवाल पर कहा कि यह दो राष्ट्रों के बीच का मामला है इसलिए जब तक कोई सुबूत नहीं मिल जाता है हम कुछ नहीं कह सकते। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। सभी एजेंसियां अपना काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उसे (सीमा हैदर को) एक बार जेल भेजा जा चुका है अब वो जमानत पर है।
#WATCH | Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order gives details on Pakistani national Seema Haider case.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
"No team is going anywhere," he says when asked if a team is going to Nepal.
When asked if she is a Pakistani agent, he says, "All agencies are… pic.twitter.com/SrZKSD0KVq
