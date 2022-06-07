ज्ञानवापी विवाद: शिवलिंग है या फव्वारा... जांच के लिए आयोग का गठन करें, हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल की गई याचिका

ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद में पाया गया स्ट्रक्चर शिवलिंग है या फव्वारा, की जांच के लिए एक आयोग या समिति का गठन किया जाए। इस मांग को लेकर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच में याचिका दाखिल की गई है। ज्ञानवापी विवाद में पाए गए स्ट्रक्चर को हिंदू पक्ष शिवलिंग तो मुस्लिम पक्ष फव्वारा बता रहा है।

UP | Petition filed "to direct the Lucknow Bench of High Court to appoint a committee/commission to study nature of structure found in #Gyanvapi complex to know as to whether it's Shivlinga as being claimed by Hindus or it's a fountain as being claimed by few of Muslims."