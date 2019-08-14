शहर चुनें

Neeraj Shekhar files nomination for Rajya Sabha Election.

राज्यसभा के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवार नीरज शेखर ने दाखिल किया नामांकन, सपा एमएलसी भी रहे मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 01:15 PM IST
rajya sabha election
rajya sabha election - फोटो : amar ujala
राज्यसभा की एक सीट पर होने वाले उप चुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवार नीरज शेखर ने बुधवार को नामांकन दाखिल किया। इस मौके पर उनके साथ समाजवादी पार्टी के विधान परिषद सदस्य रवि शंकर सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।
गौरतलब है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर के पुत्र नीरज शेखर समाजवादी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सदस्य थे।

नीरज ने बीते दिनों राज्यसभा से इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की थी। राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित होने के बाद शेखर का कार्यकाल नवंबर 2020 तक रहेगा।

राज्यसभा चुनाव 26 अगस्त को होगा।
neeraj shekhar rajya sabha candidate bjp candidate for rajya sabha sp mlc ravi shankar singh rajya sabha election
Alert before Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर अलर्ट जारी, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर सघन जांच के निर्देश

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर 15 अगस्त को प्रदेश में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। डीजीपी ओपी सिंह ने पुलिस कप्तानों को सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त करने व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर सघन जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं।

14 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: अपात्रों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास देने में 1012 अफसर-कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई

14 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: आज भी ट्रक चालक व कंडक्टर का होगा टेस्ट, मिल रही हैं खास जानकारियां

13 अगस्त 2019

mayawati
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के सोनभद्र दौरे पर मायावती का निशाना, कहा- अब घड़ियाली आंसू न बहाए सपा-कांग्रेस

13 अगस्त 2019

झंडा दिखाकर रवाना करते विधायक
Lucknow

श्रीनगर के लाल चौक पर तिरंगा फहराएंगे अयोध्या के युवा, राखी बंधवाकर हुए रवाना

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में श्रीरामचंद्र एयरपोर्ट की जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए दो अरब रुपये मंजूर

12 अगस्त 2019

नीरज शेखर
Lucknow

नीरज शेखर आज राज्यसभा के लिए करेंगे नामांकन, मौजूद रहेगे सीएम योगी व स्वतंत्र देव सिंह

14 अगस्त 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

सीबीएसई का परीक्षा शुल्क बढ़ाने को मायावती ने बताया गरीब विरोधी, कहा- फैसला वापस ले सरकार

13 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी : आठ आईएएस, 10 पीसीएस अफसरों की तैनाती में फेरबदल, रूस रवाना होने पहले सीएम ने दी मंजूरी

10 अगस्त 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ और आनंदीबेन पटेल
Lucknow

देशभर में बकरीद की धूम, राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री ने दी शुभकामनाएं

12 अगस्त 2019

वीर चक्र से सम्मानित होंगे विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन, 15 अगस्त को मिलेगा देश का तीसरा सर्वोच्च सम्मान

भारतीय वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान को स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही स्क्वाड्रन लीडर मिन्टी अग्रवाल को युद्ध सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा.

14 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान 3:14

कश्मीर पर नहीं मिला किसी का साथ तो पाकिस्तान ने लिखा यूएन को खत, बताया UN के नियमों का उल्लंघन

14 अगस्त 2019

इसरो मिशन 4:12

ISRO: आर्यभट्ट उपग्रह से लेकर चंद्रयानISRO: आर्यभट्ट उपग्रह से लेकर चंद्रयान 2 तक इसरो के वो सफलतम 7 मिशन जिन्होंने भारत को दिलाई कामयाबी 2 तक इसरो के वो सफलतम 7 मिशन जिन्होंने भारत दिलाई कामयाबी

14 अगस्त 2019

हांग कांग 3:21

हांगकांग एयरपोर्ट पर हिंसक प्रदर्शन, उड़ानें रद्द, बौखलाए चीन ने सीमा पर तैनात की फौज

14 अगस्त 2019

संसद भवन 1:07

हर रात रोशनी से नहाएगा संसद भवन, रात में इस तरह दिखेगा लोकतंत्र का मंदिर

13 अगस्त 2019

