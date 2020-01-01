शहर चुनें

National Woman President of Progressive Samajwadi Party Archana Rathore Car accident two dead

यूपीः प्रसपा की राष्ट्रीय महिला अध्यक्ष की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दो की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 08:44 PM IST
रामसनेहीघाट बाराबंकी प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय महिला अध्यक्ष अर्चना राठौर की कार बुधवार को टकरा गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक अर्चना अयोध्या से लौट रही थीं तभी हाईवे पर स्थित लकी ढ़ाबे के पास टकरा गई। 
इस दुर्घटना में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। मारे गए लोगों की पहचान अर्चना के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र अगम और 29 वर्षीय अनिल अवस्थी के तौर पर हुई है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। 
national woman president of progressive samajwadi archana rathore
स्कूटी से यात्रा करतीं प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा। (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी की स्कूटी का चालान भरने के लिए कांग्रेसी जनता से मांग रहे चंदा

पूर्व आईपीएस एसआर दारापुरी के घर जाने के लिए कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा जिस स्कूटी पर बैठी थीं उसका चालान कर पुलिस ने जो जुर्माना लगाया है उसे लेकर कांग्रेस ने नया आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया है।

1 जनवरी 2020

22 IAS officers transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

नए वर्ष के पहले दिन यूपी में 22 आईएएस व 28 वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले

1 जनवरी 2020

आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार
Lucknow

पीएफआई से जुड़े 25 लोगों को यूपी पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, मंत्री बोले- ये सिमी का नया वर्जन

1 जनवरी 2020

रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य
Lucknow

यूपी: अयोध्या में मस्जिद के लिए जमीन अभी चिह्नित नहीं, अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह ने दी जानकारी

1 जनवरी 2020

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश है भारत, कुछ दल व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए कर रहे राजनीति'

1 जनवरी 2020

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

यूपीएसएसएससी : नव वर्ष में 25,000 युवाओं को नौकरी का मौका, 15,000 नई भर्तियां

31 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कड़ाके की सर्दी का कहर जारी, इंटर तक के सभी स्कूल 3 जनवरी तक रहेंगे बंद

1 जनवरी 2020

आयुष सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलटी, युवक की मौत, साथी घायल

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

श्रावस्ती में युवक की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, इलाके में सनसनी

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईएएस अधिकारियों को नव वर्ष पर मिला पदोन्नति का तोहफा

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल में होना है आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत, तो उठाएं ये जरूरी कदम

जानिए वो सुझाव जिन पर अमल करने से 2020 में आप एक मजबूत आर्थिक स्थिति में पहुंच जाएंगे।

1 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत 1:34

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक, शहीदों को किया नमन

1 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:26

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो जवान शहीद

1 जनवरी 2020

ट्रेन टिकट 1:50

ट्रेन टिकट के बढ़े दाम तो यात्री हुए परेशान, कहा- पहले सुविधा तो बेहतर कीजिए

1 जनवरी 2020

सिलिंडर 1:12

नए साल में महंगा हुआ खाना बनाना, रसोई गैस के दाम में 19 रुपये का इजाफा

1 जनवरी 2020

Dial 112 posts a message on twitter.
Lucknow

डायल 112 ने नए वर्ष पर दिया संदेश, भावुक पोस्ट डालकर दी अपने काम की जानकारी

1 जनवरी 2020

सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर
Lucknow

यूपी: भाजपा सांसद का योगी सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- यहां अपराध निरंकुश, पुलिस कर रही वसूली

30 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest Lucknow
Lucknow

सीएए के विरोध पर हिंसा मामले में मानवाधिकार आयोग ने सरकार से मांगी रिपोर्ट

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

भाजपा नेता व उसके भाई को कोतवाली में जमकर पीटा, एसआई समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

31 दिसंबर 2019

उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के भगवाधारी योगी वाले बयान पर उप मुख्यमंत्री का पलटवार, कहा- उन्हें नहीं मिले संस्कार

30 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेसियों ने व्यारियों से मांगा सहयोग
Lucknow

कांग्रेस ने जनता से मांगी मदद, स्कूटी का जुर्माना भरने के लिए व्यापरियों से मांगा सहयोग

1 जनवरी 2020

