Most of the encounters happening in UP are fake, its not the opposition which is saying this but the National Human Rights Commission. Law and order is deteriorating further because of this: Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/A90wvkxvAF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2018
सोमवार को होने वाली कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रदेश सरकार आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को सौगात देने की तैयारी में हैं। बैठक में परफॉर्मेंस लिंक इंसेंटिव दिए जाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी मिल सकती है।
2 दिसंबर 2018