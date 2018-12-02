शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   most of the encounters happening in UP are fake says akhilesh yadav.

यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था खराब, किये जा रहे फर्जी इनकाउंटर: अखिलेश यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 03:17 PM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने उत्तर प्रदेश की कानून-व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाते हुए कह कि राज्य की कानून-व्यवस्था बेहद खराब है। यहां फर्जी इनकाउंटर किए जा रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि फर्जी इनकाउंटर की बात हम (विपक्ष) नहीं कह रहे बल्कि राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने ये बात कही।




अखिलेश यादव ने शनिवार को दिए गए एक बयान में किसानों के मुद्दे पर भी योगी सरकार को घेरा और कहा कि सरकार को किसानों की नहीं बल्कि मिल मालिकों की फिक्र है।

Recommended

भाजपा अध्यक्ष डॉ. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय ने बांदा से अभियान की शुरुआत की।
Lucknow

मिशन 2019: भाजपा ने शुरू किया पांव-पांव, गांव-गांव अभियान, मोर्चे पर डटे भाजपा के नेता व मंत्री

2 दिसंबर 2018

कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

हनुमान जी की जाति के मुद्दे पर राजभर ने भाजपा को घेरा, कहा- धर्म-जाति के नाम पर लड़ाने की कोशिश

2 दिसंबर 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

जेलों में अपराधियों को मिल रही हर सुविधा योगी के रामराज का उदाहरण: अखिलेश यादव

28 नवंबर 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

कांग्रेस-भाजपा में नहीं फर्क, दोनों के एजेंडे में विकास नहीं : अखिलेश यादव

25 नवंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

2 दिसंबर 2018

उदयपुर में राहुल गांधी का बयान
Rajasthan

राहुल के 'हिंदुत्व' बयान पर सुषमा- भगवान न करे उनसे हमें 'हिंदू' का मतलब सीखना पड़े

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
uttar pradesh news akhilesh yadav
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Shahid Afridi
Cricket News

Video: 'बूम बूम अफरीदी' का कहर, 17 गेंदों में ठोके 59 रन, लगाए 7 गगनचुंबी छक्के

2 दिसंबर 2018

George Bush Senior
America

आखिर क्यों गंजे हो गए थे सीनियर बुश? पढ़िए उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें

2 दिसंबर 2018

BJP
India News

क्या भारत की पहचान पर मंडरा रहा खतरा!

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ghost place
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी शहर की आधी आबादी करती है आत्माओं से बातें, यहां के लोगों को मिली हैं अलौकिक शक्तियां

30 नवंबर 2018

हृदय रोग
India News

भारत में ट्रांस फैट से बढ़े हृदय रोगों के मामले, हर साल 60 हजार लोगों की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2018

widow
Weird Stories

सास-ससुर से नहीं देखा गया विधवा बहू का दर्द, उठाया ऐसा कदम कि हो गया...

30 नवंबर 2018

World's largest cow and chicken
World of Wonders

1400 किलो की विशालकाय गाय के बाद सामने आया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मुर्गा, वजन जान हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे

30 नवंबर 2018

female chimpanzee
Weird Stories

बड़ी दर्दनाक है इस वनमानुष की कहानी, बंधक बनाकर देह व्यापार में धकेला, कई लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को सौगात देने की तैयारी में यूपी सरकार, कैबिनेट में लग सकती है मुहर

सोमवार को होने वाली कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रदेश सरकार आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को सौगात देने की तैयारी में हैं। बैठक में परफॉर्मेंस लिंक इंसेंटिव दिए जाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी मिल सकती है।

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जनता को बड़ी राहत, घरेलू सिलेंडर के दामों में कटौती

2 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ में आसियान रक्षा मंत्रियों की बैठक आज से, सैन्य चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञ होंगे शामिल

2 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: स्लीपर बस में सफर करने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, इतने फीसदी महंगा हो सकता है किराय

2 दिसंबर 2018

डीएम माला श्रीवास्तव
Lucknow

सीएम के आगवानी में डीएम साहिबा बनी एथलीट, वीडियो वायरल

30 नवंबर 2018

हनुमान मंदिर पर प्रदर्शन करते दलित नेता
Lucknow

आगरा के बाद लखनऊ में दलित संगठन का हनुमान मंदिर पर प्रदर्शन

1 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए अयोध्या में अश्वमेध यज्ञ, 11 हजार संत होंगे शामिल

1 दिसंबर 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया
Lucknow

राजधानी के रमाबाई मैदान में राजा भैया दिखाएंगे ताकत, समर्थकों के लिए बुक कर दी ट्रेन

29 नवंबर 2018

नंदिनीनगर के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे सीएम योगी
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की सुरक्षा में चूक, कार्यक्रम स्थल पर ही फटा गैस सिलेंडर

30 नवंबर 2018

जब्त की गई इंटरनेशनल ब्रांड की सिगरेट
Lucknow

तस्करी कर लायी जा रही तीन करोड़ की विदेशी सिगरेट पकड़ी

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सीएम के आने की ख़बर मिलते ही दौड़ पड़े डीएम और एसपी

यूपी के बहराइच की डीएम माला श्रीवास्तव का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में डीएम माला श्रीवास्तव एक एथलीट की तरह दौड़ती नजर आ रही हैं। उनके साथ एसपी और विधायक भी हैं

30 नवंबर 2018

यमराज 2:06

लखनऊ की सड़कों पर घूमकर ‘यमराज’ ने दी लोगों को ये सलाह

28 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:57

अलीगढ़ में एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं की शिकायत पर सिपाही बर्खास्त

27 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:26

मायावती के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस लड़े 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव: चंद्रशेखर

27 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 2:24

यूपी में स्वास्थ्य सेवा बदहाल, घायल को खाट पर लेटाकर पहुंचाया अस्पताल

26 नवंबर 2018

Related

up government did not increase price of sugarcane
Lucknow

किसानों की उम्मीदों पर सरकार ने फेरा पानी, नहीं बढ़ा गन्ना मूल्य

30 नवंबर 2018

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रैक्टर व बोलेरो
Lucknow

बारातियों से भरी बोलेरो व ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में भिड़ंत, दो की मौत

30 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश चढ़ा एसटीएफ के हत्थे, दर्ज हैं 35 से ज्यादा मुकदमे

1 दिसंबर 2018

शूटिंग के लिए हजरतगंज चौराहे पर जॉन अब्राहम
Lucknow

फिल्म 'बाटला हाउस' की शूटिंग के दौरान सुरक्षाकर्मियों की दर्शकों से झड़प

1 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

अस्पताल में महिला तीमारदार से छेड़छाड़, स्वीपर पर आरोप

1 दिसंबर 2018

निर्माणाधीन मेडिकल कॉलेज का निरीक्षण करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

छह जिलों के तूफानी दौरे पर निकले सीएम योगी बहराइच पहुंचे, मेडिकल कॉलेज का निरीक्षण किया

29 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.