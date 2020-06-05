शहर चुनें
यूपी में पिछले 24 घंटे में पांच सौ से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, अब तक 257 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 04:48 PM IST
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश में पिछले 24 घंटे में करीब 502 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं जिसके साथ ही प्रदेश में सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 3828 हो गई है। अब तक 5648 मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। ये जानकारी प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने दी।
उन्होंने बताया कि अलग-अलग प्रदेशों से आए प्रवासी मजदूरों को आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की मदद से ट्रैक किया जा रहा है। अब तक 12 लाख 80 हजार 833 मजदूरों को ट्रैक किया गया है जिनमें से 1,163 में कोरोना के लक्षण पाए गए हैं। जिनके सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए लिये गए हैं।
 
