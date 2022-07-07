Mohammed Zubair: सीतापुर कोर्ट में पेश किए गए फैक्ट चेकर जुबेर, धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का है आरोप

फैक्ट चेकर मोहम्मद जुबेर को सीतापुर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया है। उन पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने का केस दर्ज किया गया है। जुबेर के मामले की सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सहमति दे दी है। जुबेर ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के निर्णय को चुनौती दी है। जिसमें कोर्ट ने उनके खिलाफ दाखिल एफआईआर को निरस्त करने से इनकार कर दिया था।
UP | Alt News co-founder Md Zubair produced at a Sitapur court in connection with a case against him for allegedly inflaming religious sentiments with his tweet— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2022
SC agreed to hear his petition tomorrow after he challenged Allahabad HC's order refusing to quash registered FIR pic.twitter.com/Tx2LEu4g6Q
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.