मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर आज से तीन दिन काउंटर पर नहीं मिलेंगे टिकट, यहां से लें सकेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:00 AM IST
metro tickets will not be available from counter for three days
लखनऊ मेट्रो - फोटो : amar ujala
ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर से चारबाग तक मेट्रो के सभी आठों स्टेशनों पर बृहस्पतिवार से तीन दिनों तक काउंटर से टिकट नहीं मिलेगा। इस दौरान सिर्फ टोकन वेंडिंग मशीन और गो-स्मार्ट कार्ड से ही टिकट लिए जा सकेंगे। एलएमआरसी ने यह रोक रीचार्ज कार्ड टर्मिनल मशीन (आरसीटीएम) और टोकन वेंडिंग मशीन (टीवीएम) के उपयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए लगाई है।

एलएमआरसी के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अमित श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि 8 से 10 फरवरी तक  ट्रांसपोर्ट से नगर से चारबाग तक सभी मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर काउंटर से टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा। यात्री सिर्फ टीवीएम और आरसीटीएम से ही टिकट ले सकेंगे।

हर स्टेशन पर चार आटोमेटिक टोकन वेंडिंग मशीनें लगाई गई हैं। यात्रियों को मशीनों के इस्तेमाल में किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो इसके लिए एलएमआरसी के कर्मचारी हर स्टेशन पर मशीन के पास मौजूद रहेंगे।
