राजस्थान में अब कोरोना को नियंत्रित करने पर ध्यान दे गहलोत सरकार: मायावती

At the time when Corona is rampant in the country, the govt should focus on its people. I think the Govt was not serious towards combating Corona and the works of public welfare were also affected. I think there are chances that it will happen in future too: BSP Chief Mayawati https://t.co/oYS0L9Jwtp— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.