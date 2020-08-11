शहर चुनें
Mayawati says now the Rajasthan government should focus on its people.

राजस्थान में अब कोरोना को नियंत्रित करने पर ध्यान दे गहलोत सरकार: मायावती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 02:50 PM IST
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती ने मंगलवार को कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि अब राजस्थान सरकार का संकट टल गया है। अब सरकार को कोरोना को नियंत्रित करने पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।
उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व कांग्रेस नेता सचिव पायलट के बीच खींचतान अब समाप्त होती हुई दिख रही है पर पता नहीं यह फिर कब शुरू हो जाए। इसके कारण जनता के लिए किए जा रहे काम पर प्रभाव पड़ा।
उन्होंने कि अब सरकार को अपना पूरा ध्यान विकास पर केंद्रित करना चाहिए जिससे कि कोरोना के मुश्किल दौर में जनता को राहत मिल सके।
bahujan samaj party mayawati rajasthan government

