मायावती का हमला, 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश है भारत, कुछ दल व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए कर रहे राजनीति'

Mayawati: Some parties who are playing politics for their personal gains should not forget that India is a secular country and we should respect all religions. Peace and harmony should be maintained in the country. pic.twitter.com/qiWMrdVC3G— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2020
प्रदेश के करीब 77 आईएएस अधिकारियों को नए साल पर पदोन्नति का तोहफा मिल गया है। मंगलवार को ही मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता वाली विभागीय पदोन्नति समिति (डीपीसी) की संस्तुतियों पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मंजूरी दे दी थी।
1 जनवरी 2020