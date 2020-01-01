शहर चुनें

मायावती का हमला, 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश है भारत, कुछ दल व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए कर रहे राजनीति'

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 10:13 AM IST
मायावती
मायावती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती ने बाकी दलों पर हमला किया है। मायावती ने कहा कि कुछ दल जो अपने व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए राजनीति कर रहे हैं, उन्हें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि भारत एक धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश है और हमें सभी धर्मों का सम्मान करना चाहिए। देश में शांति और सद्भाव बनाए रखा जाना चाहिए।
mayawati country
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

