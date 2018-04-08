शहर चुनें

भारत बंद सफल होने से डर गई है BJP, दलितों-आदिवासियों को कुचल रही सरकार : मायावती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 11:21 AM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा है कि दलित उत्पीड़न को लेकर किया गया भारत बंद आंदोलन सफल रहा और इससे भाजपा में भय पैदा हो गया है।
रविवार को अपने आवास पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर मायावती ने कहा कि आंदोलन से डरी भाजपा ने दलितों का उत्पीड़न शुरू कर दिया है। भाजपा शासित राज्यों में प्रशासनिक अफसर दलित परिवारों को गिरफ्तार कर रहे हैं। 

उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार दलितों के साथ न्याय नहीं कर रही है। हमारी सरकार बनी तो हम देश से भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करेंगे।

गौरतलब है कि दलितों व आदिवासियों के उत्पीड़न पर सीधे गिरफ्तारी और केस दर्ज होने पर रोक लगाने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय के विरोध में दो अप्रैल को दलित संगठनों ने भारत बंद किया था। इस दौरान यूपी समेत कई राज्यों में हिंसा के भी कई मामले सामने आये थे।

 


 
mayawati lucknow news uttar pradesh news

