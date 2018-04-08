#BharatBandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in the BJP ruled states have started atrocities towards dalits. Many dalits and members of their families are being arrested : BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/WHRIWnjUIQ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018
दिल्ली में भाजपा नेताओं के जमावड़े से शनिवार को राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां बढ़ी रहीं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी से मुलाकात की।
8 अप्रैल 2018