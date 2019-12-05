शहर चुनें

मायावती ने नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को बताया विभाजनकारी, कहा- पुनर्विचार करे केंद्र सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 03:02 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala
बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) सुप्रीमो मायावती ने नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक का विरोध करते हुए इसे विभाजनकारी बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बिल संविधान विरोधी है। बसपा इसका विरोध करेगी।
उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि मामले पर सरकार को पुनर्विचार करना चाहिए। इसे जल्दबाजी में बिना किसी ठोस आधार के सदन में नहीं लाना चाहिए। यह बिल संविधान पर हमला है।
 

मायावती ने कहा कि बसपा ने जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का विरोध किया था, इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम सरकार के हर फैसले के साथ हैं। देश की जनता पर जबरदस्ती ये बिल नहीं थोपा जाना चाहिए।
mayawati citizenship amendment bill bsp
