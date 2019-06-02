शहर चुनें

फर्जी पासपोर्ट मामले में फरार आरोपी लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार, आईबी ने जारी किया था नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 04:33 PM IST
आरोपी चांद बाबू
आरोपी चांद बाबू - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी एसटीएस ने फर्जी पासपोर्ट मामले में फरार आरोपी चांद बाबू को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उस पर गलत पता दिखाकर पासपोर्ट बनवाने का आरोप है।
चांद बाबू के खिलाफ यूपी एटीएस के अनुरोध पर आईबी ने लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया था। एटीएस ने पासपोर्ट रद्द करने के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय को पत्र भी लिखा था।

चांद बाबू फ्लाइट से लखनऊ आया था जहां इमीग्रेशन द्वारा उसे रोका गया। सूचना मिलने पर एटीएस टीम वहां पहुंची और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

