Lucknow

दो लापरवाह कोतवाल को लाइन हाजिर कर, आधा दर्जन निरीक्षकों का भी किया तबादला

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 11:41 AM IST
पुलिस कमिश्नर
पुलिस कमिश्नर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय ने सोमवार को दो लापरवाह कोतवालों को लाइन हाजिर किया। वहीं आधा दर्जन थाना निरीक्षकों का तबादला कर दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक हुसैनगंज और इंदिरानगर के प्रभारी को लाइन हाजिर किया गया है।
अब पीजीआई के अंजनी कुमार पांडेय को हुसैनगंज थाने की कमान सौंपी गयी है। वहीं यशकांत सिंह को महानगर, रत्ननेश कुमार सिंह को कृष्णानगर, केके मिश्रा को पीजीआई व धनंजय पांडेय को इंदिरानगर का कार्यभार मिला।

 

 
lucknow commissioner lucknow police uttar pradesh police
