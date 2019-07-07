भिखारियों के आएंगे अच्छे दिन, नगर निगम घर के साथ ही नौकरी भी देगा

Lucknow Municipal Corporation to identify, rehabilitate & provide jobs to beggars. Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi says, "We are conducting a survey to identify beggars, to bring them into mainstream by providing them jobs like door to door garbage collection." pic.twitter.com/WabdTLbCui— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा है कि सत्ता में आते ही भाजपा सरकार ने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान शुरू किया था। इसमें कई नामी लोग झाड़ू लगाते दिखे। कुछ तो अभियान के एंबेस्डर भी बन गए। लेकिन कुछ ही दिनों में यह अभियान फुस्स हो गया।
7 जुलाई 2019