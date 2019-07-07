शहर चुनें

भिखारियों के आएंगे अच्छे दिन, नगर निगम घर के साथ ही नौकरी भी देगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 03:33 PM IST
Lucknow Municipal Corporation will provide jobs to beggars.
- फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ नगर निगम भिखारियों की पहचान कर उनका पुनर्वास करेगा और उन्हें काम पर लगाएगा। भिखारियों की पहचान के लिए एक सर्वे किया जा रहा है।
नगर निगम आयुक्त इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि हम एक सर्वे कर रहे हैं जिससे भिखारियों की पहचान की जा रही है। हम उनका पुनर्वास करेंगे और हर घर से कचरा इकट्ठा करने जैसे काम में लगाएंगे जिससे कि उन्हें समाज की मुख्य धारा में शामिल किया जा सके।




बता दें कि इसके पहले भी भिखारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर आदेश जारी किया जा चुका है। जिसमें उनकी (भिखारियों) की पहचान कर उन्हें शेल्टर होम में रखने की बात कही गई थी।

नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि जो भिखारी शेल्टर होम लाए जाएंगे, उन्हें रोजगार से जोड़ा जाएगा। उनसे डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन करवाया जाएगा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

