Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow

यूपी: जेपी सिंह बने प्रमुख सचिव संसदीय कार्य, सोमवार को कर सकते हैं ज्वाइन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 04:13 PM IST
JP singh becomes pramukh sachiv sansdiya karya.
- फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी सरकार ने जेपी सिंह को प्रमुख सचिव संसदीय कार्य नियुक्त किया है। वह सोमवार को ज्वाइन कर सकते हैं।
आपको बता दें कि यह पद काफी समय से खाली था।

जेपी सिंह अभी तक विशेष सचिव न्याय के पद पर कार्यरत थे।

pramukh sachiv sansdiya karya jp singh vishehsh sachiv nyay
