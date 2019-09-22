शहर चुनें

अयोध्या पहुंचे विदेशी कलाकारों ने किए रामलला के दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 05:56 PM IST
त्रिनिडाड एवं मारीशस से आए कलाकार।
त्रिनिडाड एवं मारीशस से आए कलाकार। - फोटो : amar ujala
त्रिनिडाड एवं मारीशस के कलाकारों ने रविवार को अयोध्या में रामलला के दर्शन किए। रामलीला से जुड़े इन कलाकारों ने राम की पैड़ी और सरयू नदी के भी दर्शन किए।
सुबह अयोध्या पहुंचे इन कलाकारों ने करीब तीन घंटे नगर में बिताए। इनमें से कई के पूर्वज भारतवंशी हैं जो यहां आकर अभिभूत दिखे।

दर्शन के दौरान त्रिनिडाड निवासी सुनीता नाम की कलाकार से एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी ने तलाशी के दौरान कथित तौर पर रुपयों की मांग की। जिस पर कलाकारों ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई।
ayodhya foreign artists offer prayers in ayodhya ramlala sarayu river
