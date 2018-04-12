शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   food in premium trains are now cheaper

राजधानी समेत इन ट्रेन्स में खान-पान हुआ अब सस्ता, ऐसे मिलेगा लाभ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 03:56 PM IST
food in premium trains are now cheaper
राजधानी, स्वर्ण शताब्दी और दूरंतो एक्सप्रेस सहित अन्य प्रीमियम ट्रेनों में खान-पान अब सस्ता होगा। ट्रेनों में खानपान पर यात्रियों को 18 प्रतिशत जीएसटी चुकाना पड़  रहा था। वित्त मंत्रालय ने इसे घटाकर पांच प्रतिशत करने का फैसला किया है।
एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में तत्काल प्रभाव से जीएसटी पांच फीसदी हो गया। वहीं, राजधानी, दूरंतो और शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस सहित अन्य प्रीमियम ट्रेनों में 120 दिन पहले टिकट लेते समय ही खान-पान शुल्क का पेमेंट किराए के साथ देना पड़ता है।

इस वजह से उन्हें तत्काल इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। 16 अप्रैल से बुक होने वाले टिकटों के साथ खान-पान की वस्तुओं पर पांच प्रतिशत ही जीएसटी लगेगा। 
 

RELATED

charbagh station station in lucknow lucknow station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

12वीं पास करते ही चंकी पांडे की बेटी को मिली बड़े बजट की फिल्म, 8 घंटे में बढ़े 1 लाख फॉलोवर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

कॉमेडी शो के सस्पेंड होने की खबरों के बीच एक और बुरी खबर, लापता हुए कपिल शर्मा

12 अप्रैल 2018

disha vakani
Television

'तारक मेहता...'की दयाबेन ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले 'कब आओगी वापस'

12 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

इस भोजपुरी एक्टर के दीवाने हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, डाइनिंग टेबल पर रोजाना होती है चर्चा

12 अप्रैल 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, शादी के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण गई हैं घर, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

12 अप्रैल 2018

बनिता संधु
Bollywood

October में 10 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ रोमांस करेंगे वरुण धवन, जानें लंदन से कैसे पहुंची बॉलीवुड

12 अप्रैल 2018

village
Weird Stories

यहां भैंस चराने वालों की हो रही अच्छी कमाई, वेतन जानकर आपको भी लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

12 अप्रैल 2018

ranveer karishma
Bollywood

अब रणवीर सिंह के साथ करिश्मा 'सरकाय लेयो खटिया', वीडियो देख दीपिका को होगी जलन

12 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

OMG! सोशल मीडिया पर यह क्या कर गए अमिताभ, फिल्म मेकर्स हुए नाराज

12 अप्रैल 2018

राखी गुलजार
Bollywood

अमिताभ की ये हीरोइन 15 साल बाद करेंगी वापसी, इतनी बदल गईं अब पहचान पाना मुश्किल

12 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

hearing of unnao case in allahabad highcourt
Lucknow

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा- विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को गिरफ्तार करेंगे या नहीं?

उन्नाव मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने यूपी सरकार से पूछा है कि अब तक आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया गया। विधायक को गिरफ्तार करेंगे या नहीं।

12 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव गैंगरेप पीड़िता
Kanpur

गैंगरेप पीड़िता का बयान-'अब मुझे अपने चाचा की चिंता हो रही है, MLA कुलदीप को जेल भेजो'

12 अप्रैल 2018

बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर आठ किलो सोने की ज्वेलरी बरामद, पूछताछ जारी

12 अप्रैल 2018

Bihar: Rabri Devi Security reinstated order Nitish Government 
Bihar

नीतीश सरकार ने राबड़ी देवी को वापस दी सुरक्षा, तेजस्वी का तंज- 'पलटू राम' ने एकबार फिर बदला फैसला

12 अप्रैल 2018

Attack
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों ने पुलवामा पुलिस स्टेशन पर दागा ग्रेनेड, दो जवान जख्मी

12 अप्रैल 2018

HImachal high court directions over encroachment on forest land
Shimla

निशानदेही में समय बर्बाद न करें अफसर, दो हफ्ते में छुड़ाएं कब्जे: हाईकोर्ट

12 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर मुकदमा
Kanpur

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर मुकदमा दर्ज, इन धाराओं में हुई कार्रवाई

12 अप्रैल 2018

PDS dipos in himachal and shortage of ration supply
Shimla

प्रदेशभर में राशन डिपुओं से तेल, दालें और चीनी गायब

12 अप्रैल 2018

iit roorkee
Dehradun

35 कर्मचारियों को निकालने के बाद रुड़की IIT में मच गया बवाल

12 अप्रैल 2018

आंधी-बारिश का असर
Kanpur

आंधी-बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से 'अन्नदाताओं की आफत', सदमे में 1 की मौत, मौसम विभाग जताई ये आशंका

12 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

उन्नाव रेप केस में यूपी पुलिस का मास्टर स्ट्रोक,कही ये बड़ी बातें

उन्नाव रेप केस पर यूपी पुलिस ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की है। उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिस महानिदेशक ओपी सिंह और प्रमुख गृह सचिव मृत्युंजय सिंह मौजूद रहे। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया गया कि एसआईटी की जांच के आधार पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

12 अप्रैल 2018

कुलदीप सेंगर 3:25

BREAKING: उन्नाव गैंगरेप: HC ने अरोपी विधायक की गिरफ्तारी पर मांगा योगी सरकार से जवाब

12 अप्रैल 2018

लखनऊ 3:06

यूजीसी रोस्टर का विरोध कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों पर बरसी लाठियां

12 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव 3:02

बचाव में आई रेप के आरोपी BJP विधायक की पत्नी, कर दी पीड़ित लड़की के नार्को टेस्ट की मांग

11 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव रेप केस 3:02

उन्नाव रेप केस मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, मौत से पहले पीड़िता के पिता से लगवाया अंगूठा

11 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! टिकट रिफंड के नाम पर रेलवे में हो रहा ये खेल

3 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी , चलेगी ये एसी स्पेशल ट्रेन

18 जनवरी 2018

six passenger trains cancelled till 28 february
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, ये ट्रेन्स 28 फरवरी तक रहेंगी निरस्त

27 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

शताब्दी ट्रेन में हार्ट पेशेंट को पानी न मिलने से पड़ा अटैक, रेलमंत्री को ट्वीट करने पर मिली मदद

13 दिसंबर 2017

passenger trains cancelled due to fog
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, 85 दिन तक निरस्त रहेंगी ये ट्रेन्स

6 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन से करते हैं सफर तो पढ़ें यह खबर, हो सकती है आपके काम की

22 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.