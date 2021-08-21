यूपी: वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की योगी की तारीफ, कहा- उन्होंने प्रदेश में उद्योगों के लिए माहौल बनाया

विज्ञापन

There was a bit of hesitation when defence corridor was announced for Uttar Pradesh. Industrial climate prevails in many states like TN, Gujarat, Haryana and others. While, agriculture & MSME were more important to UP. But today, the CM has shown it by doing it: FM Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/B26CtGxUSx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

I am very proud of the CM (Yogi Adityanath) who understands the larger national interest, translates that into state's policies and takes it at the executional level to the last mile: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/94V3NNlvGc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

We are connecting Meerut in west UP with Prayagraj in east UP. Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of state's economy. Travelling time from Lucknow to Meerut will decrease to 5 hours & 6.5 hours from Prayagraj to Meerut through Ganga Expressway: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/dlDtQ28Zvq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

लखनऊ दौरे पर आईं वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने मीडिया से बातचीत में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि उनकी कोशिशों के कारण ही आज उत्तर प्रदेश में उद्योगों में निवेश के लिए माहौल बन पाया है। जब हम यूपी में डिफेंस कॉरिडोर बनाने पर बात कर रहे थे तो इसके कार्यान्वयन को लेकर हिचक थी पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी के नेतृत्व में यह फैसला सही साबित हुआ और आज यूपी उद्योगों में निवेश के लिए एक आकर्षक प्रदेश बनकर उभरा है।उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे मुख्यमंत्री योगी पर गर्व है। वो राष्ट्रीय महत्व की योजनाओं को समझते हैं और इसे नीतियों में परिवर्तित कर कार्यान्वित करते हैं।वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने कहा कि प्रदेश में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर तेजी से काम किया जा रहा है। प्रदेश में बनने वाला 594 किलोमीटर का गंगा एक्सप्रेस वे राज्य की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए रीढ़ की हड्डी साबित होगा। इससे लखनऊ से मेरठ की दूरी पांच से साढ़े छह घंटे की ही रह जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा क आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पूरा हो चुका है।योगी ने कहा कि पिछले साढ़े चार के कार्यकाल में प्रदेश के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर अभूतपूर्व काम हुआ है।