First meeting of UP Metro today chairman will also be included

यूपी मेट्रो की पहली बैठक आज, चेयरमैन भी होंगे शामिल

Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 02:43 AM IST
लखनऊ मेट्रो
लखनऊ मेट्रो - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन के यूपी मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन में बदलाव के बाद बोर्ड के चेयरमैन और केंद्र में आवास सचिव दुर्गाशंकर मिश्र शनिवार को राजधानी में होंगे। 
वे यूपी मेट्रो के प्रोजेक्टों की समीक्षा करेंगे। रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज से प्रमाण पत्र मिलने के बाद से अब तक चेयरमैन ने कोई बैठक नहीं ली है। बैठक में सबसे अधिक फोकस आगरा और कानपुर मेट्रो को लेकर रहेगा। 

बैठक में दोनों शहरों में मेट्रो के प्रोजेक्ट के लिए अधिकारियों और इंजीनियर्स की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया की भी समीक्षा होगी।
up metro first meeting chairman up metro lucknow metro up metro rail corporation
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

