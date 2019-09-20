शहर चुनें

लखनऊः विकास नगर स्थित फेडरल बैंक में लगी आग, दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 11:01 PM IST
विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मामा चौराहे पर स्थित फेडरल बैंक में लगी आग
विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मामा चौराहे पर स्थित फेडरल बैंक में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मामा चौराहे पर स्थित फेडरल बैंक में शुक्रवार रात को भीषण आग लगने से अफरातफरी मच गई। आगजनी की सूचना पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हुई हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि आग बैंक के कैश काउंटर के पास लगी है, जिसके कारण कई दस्तावेजों के जल जाने की आशंका है। 
