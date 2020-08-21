शहर चुनें
Election Commission issued date for by poll on Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

अमर सिंह के निधन से खाली हुई राज्यसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव 11 सितंबर को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 01:30 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सदस्य रहे अमर सिंह के निधन के बाद खाली हुई सीट पर उपचुनाव 11 सितंबर को होंगे। चुनाव आयोग ने इसकी घोषणा कर दी है।
बता दें कि पिछले दिनों अमर सिंह का सिंगापुर के एक अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान निधन हो गया था।
वह समाजवादी पार्टी के कोटे से उत्तर प्रदेश से राज्यसभा सदस्य थे।
 
amar singh rajya sabha by poll

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

