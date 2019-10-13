शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha says Section-144 imposed in Ayodhya

यूपी: अयोध्या में दस दिसंबर तक धारा-144 लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 11:16 PM IST
धारा 144 (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
धारा 144 (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Amar Ujala (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या में आईपीसी की धारा-144 लागू की गई है। अयोध्या के जिलाधिकारी अनुज कुमार झा ने कहा कि जिले में धारा-144 दस दिसंबर तक के लिए लागू की गई है। यह फैसला आने वाले त्योहारों को ध्यान में रखते हुए लिया गया है। 
  समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस कदम के पीछे एक अहम कारण अयोध्या भूमि विवाद को लेकर आने वाल फैसला भी है। 
 
ayodhya ipc 144 district magistrate
