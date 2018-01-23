Download App
लंदन में गैस लीक हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम, ट्वीट कर कहा- मैं सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन/लखनऊ Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:58 PM IST
उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
लंदन के चेरिंग क्रॉस एरिया के अंबा होटल में गैस लीक होने के बाद यूपी के उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा व भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल समेत सैकड़ों लोगों को यहां के एक होटल से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। होटल से बाहर निकालने के दौरान उप मुख्यमंत्री समेत कई लोग नाइट ड्रेस में ही थे।

यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल शिक्षा और कौशल मंत्रियों के दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सम्मेलन एजुकेशन वर्ल्ड फोरम-2018 में हिस्सा लेने पहुंचा था।

गैस लीक होने के कारण अंबा होटल समेत आसपास के इलाकों में लोगों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई। करीब 1500 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया।

दो स्टेशनों चेरिंग क्रॉस और वाटरलू ईस्ट को बंद करना पड़ा। लंदन फायर ब्रिगेड ने बताया की गैस लीक से करीब 1450 लोग प्रभावित हुए। अभी तक गैस लीक के कारणों का पता नहीं लग सका है।




