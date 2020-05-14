यूपी में कोरोना LIVE: प्रदेश में कुल 3758 संक्रमित, केजीएमयू में 28 नए मामले

Out of the 982 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 28 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow pic.twitter.com/YVe2OgKK3r— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.