हार से मायूस सीएम योगी ने आज रद्द किए दौरे और अपने सारे कार्यक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 10:39 AM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर के उपचुनावों में भाजपा को मिली करारी हार का असर सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ पर दिखने लगा है। यही वजह है कि शायद उन्होंने गुरुवार को आयोजित अपने सारे कार्यक्रम और दौरों को रद्द कर दिया है। हालांकि, वह अफसरों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। ये बैठक जनता से जुड़ी समस्याओं को लेकर भी हो सकती है।
जनता के बीच फिर से भरोसा पैदा करने के लिए सीएम अफसरों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दे सकते हैं। हार से मायूस हुए सीएम अब जन समस्याओं को प्रमुखता में दूर कर उनमें भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास बनाना चाहते हैं।
 


मालूम हो कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के गढ़ गोरखपुर और उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य के गढ़ फूलपुर में भाजपा को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। वहीं, गोरखपुर संसदीय सीट पर 28 साल बाद गोरक्षपीठ का दबदबा खत्म हो गया। इसी तरह 2014 में केशव मौर्य की जीत के साथ आजादी के बाद पहली बार फूलपुर में खिला कमल भी चार साल में ही मुरझा गया।

इससे पहले भाजपा की हार पर सीएम ने कहा था कि ये चुनाव परिणाम हमारे लिए एक सबक हैं। हम इसकी समीक्षा करेंगे। जो नतीजे आए हैं हम उनका सम्मान करते हैं और विजयी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई देते हैं। उन्होंने सपा-बसपा गठबंधन को राजनीतिक सौदेबाजी करार देते हुए कहा कि हम इस गठबंधन को नहीं समझ सके हैं। हमें इसके लिए एक रणनीति बनानी होगी। उन्होंने अतिआत्मविश्वास को भी हार का एक कारण बताया।

