Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for increasing the MSP for 6 crops.

UP News: रबी की छह फसलों का एमएसपी बढ़ाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने पीएम मोदी का जताया आभार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish Updated Wed, 19 Oct 2022 10:39 AM IST
सार

रबी की छह फसलों का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का आभार जताया है। इससे बड़ी संख्या में किसानों को लाभ होने की उम्मीद है।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रबी की छह फसलों पर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने के निर्णय के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का आभार जताया है।


मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि अन्नदाता किसानों को फसलों के लाभकारी मूल्य सुनिश्चित करने हेतु प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल द्वारा वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए रबी की 06 फसलों पर न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने का निर्णय अभिनंदनीय है।


किसानों की समृद्धि सुनिश्चित करते इस निर्णय हेतु आभार प्रधानमंत्री जी!



माना जा रहा है कि इस निर्णय से बड़ी संख्या में किसानों को लाभ होगा।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2021-22 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue