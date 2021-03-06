शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CM Yogi Adityanath inaugrates Ramayan Vishwa Mahakosh workshop in Lucknow.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने रामायण विश्व महाकोश कार्यशाला का किया शुभारंभ, कही ये बातें

ishwar ashish न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 01:58 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को लखनऊ के संगीत नाटक अकादमी में रामायण विश्व महाकोश कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ किया।
विज्ञापन


मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने कहा कि भारत में भले ही भगवान राम का नाम लेने में कुछ लोगों को दिक्कत होती है पर दक्षिण पूर्व एशिया में जैसे हम राम की संस्कृति पर गौरव करते हैं वैसे वहां के लोग भी करते हैं।


उन्होंने कहा कि इंडोनेशिया का हर व्यक्ति कहता है कि हमने किन्हीं परिस्थितियों में इस्लाम स्वीकार किया होगा लेकिन हमारे पूर्वज तो राम ही हैं।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में जगह बनाने से सिर्फ तीन विकेट दूर

6 मार्च 2021

हिमाचल बजट 2021: मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Budget 2021 Live: 30 हजार से अधिक पद भरेंगे, शिक्षा विभाग में 12000 को मिलेगी नौकरी

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
पैन और आधार को लिंक करना जरूरी
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: 31 मार्च तक निपटाएं ये काम, वरना नहीं कर पाएंगे पैन कार्ड का इस्तेमाल, लगेगा जुर्माना

6 मार्च 2021

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Auto News

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: नए अवतार में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें क्या हुए बदलाव और कीमत

6 मार्च 2021

तापसी पन्नू और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

पलटवार: आयकर विभाग के छापे के बाद तापसी पन्नू का कंगना पर निशाना, बोलीं- मैं इतनी सस्ती भी नहीं...

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
वाशिंगटन सुंदर
Cricket News

INDvENG: साथी खिलाड़ियों ने नहीं बनाने दिया शतक, 96 रन पर नाबाद लौटे वाशिंगटन सुंदर

6 मार्च 2021

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू ने तोड़ी चुप्पी: आयकर छापे पर तीन ट्वीट कर उठाए सवाल, लिखा- 5 करोड़ मैंने कभी लिए ही नहीं

6 मार्च 2021

Mercury transit 2021: राशि परिवर्तन का सभी बारह राशियों पर कैसा प्रभाव पड़ेगा इसका ज्योतिषीय विश्लेषण करते हैं।
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: 11 मार्च से 01 अप्रैल तक कुंभ राशि में बुध, जानिए सभी राशियों पर प्रभाव

6 मार्च 2021

shabnam case
Prayagraj

Shabnam Case: शबनम का प्रेमी सलीम जेल में सिर्फ इस शख्स से करता है मुलाकात, परिजनों को भी भुला दिया

6 मार्च 2021

महिला ने बच्चों की हत्या के बाद की आत्महत्या
Delhi

दिल्ली सुसाइड केस: मां और बच्चों के आत्महत्या मामले में नया मोड़, ये सच जानकार पुलिस भी हैरान

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X