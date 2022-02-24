UP Election 2022: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- कन्या सुमंगला योजना के तहत 15 हजार की जगह 25 हजार रुपये दिए जाएंगे

Under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana Rs.15,000 is being given to daughters that will be increased to Rs.25,000 and amount for their marriages will be increased from Rs.51,000 to Rs.1 lakh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Bahraich pic.twitter.com/U7jr6oxBmF— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2022
