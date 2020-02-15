शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Clash between lawyers and nagar palika employees in Bahraich.

बहराइच: नगरपालिका के कर अधिकारी को वकील ने मारा थप्पड़, कर्मचारी व अधिवक्ता भिड़े, बवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बहराइच Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 02:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
वकील के थप्पड़ मारने पर हुआ बवाल।
वकील के थप्पड़ मारने पर हुआ बवाल। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बहराइच नगर पालिका में कर अधिकारी को थप्पड़ मारने पर वकील व नगर पालिका कर्मचारी आपस में भिड़ गए। देखते ही देखते बवाल मच गया।
विज्ञापन
वकीलों ने मौजूद पत्रकारों को भी नहीं बख्शा और उनके कपड़े फाड़ दिए।

दोनों तरफ से हुए बवाल के कारण अफरातरफरी का माहौल बन गया।

हालात संभालने के लिए तीन थानों की पुलिस को तैनात किया गया है। इसके बावजूद दोनों पक्षों में गालीगलौज जारी है।

कर अधिकारी पर हमले से भड़के कर्मचारी आंदोलनरत हो गए और काम करने से मना कर दिया।
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Three IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में तीन आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले, आईपीएस देवेंद्र सिंह की महानिदेशक अभिसूचना के पद पर तैनाती

15 फरवरी 2020

जीतू यादव।
Lucknow

लखनऊ: दीवानी कचहरी बमबाजी में बार एसोसिएशन महामंत्री जीतू यादव गिरफ्तार

15 फरवरी 2020

अगवा हुई बच्ची को पुलिस ने कर लिया बरामद
Lucknow

लखनऊः युवक ने अपनी ही भांजी को किया अगवा, ... फिर बहन को फोन कर मांगी 10 लाख की फिरौती

15 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
ट्रैक्टर व पिकअप में भिड़ंत
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर में भीषण हादसा, ट्रैक्टर व पिकअप में भिड़ंत, तीन मजदूरों की मौत व छह घायल

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा खुफिया कोड, जो डिकोड न होता तो 'इंडिया गेट' पर हो गया होता आतंकी हमला

14 फरवरी 2020

Lifestyle

कहानी उन लोगों की जो नहीं रखते सेक्स करने की इच्छा

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

कहानी उन लोगों की जो नहीं रखते सेक्स करने की इच्छा

15 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
bahraich news nagarpalika clash between lawyers and nagar palika employees
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई से राज्य में लागू होगा एनपीआर, सहयोगियों के बीच तनातनी

15 फरवरी 2020

amroha murder case
Moradabad

घर में पांच सदस्य और तीन की हत्या, कातिल कौन?, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
airtel and vodafone
Tech Diary

AGR Dues: बकाया देने पर वोडाफोन आइडिया ने साधी चुप्पी, एयरटेल ने मांगा वक्त

15 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अनुमति के बाद भी, सोमवार को डेथ वारंट जारी होने में ये है परेशानी

15 फरवरी 2020

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: चंद घंटे पहले आसिम रियाज ने पैसे लेकर छोड़ दिया शो?

15 फरवरी 2020

Ameesha Patel, Sidharth and Devoleena
Television

फिनाले से पहले जान लें चार महीनों में 'बिग बॉस' के दिए ये चार धोखे, दर्शक भी नहीं पकड़ पाए

15 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi

केजरीवाल के शपथग्रहण में शिक्षकों को बुलाने पर विवाद, भड़के कपिल मिश्रा ने किया ये ट्वीट

15 फरवरी 2020

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

पांचवीं बेटी के पिता बने शाहिद अफरीदी, भड़की फैन बोली- महिला क्रिकेट टीम बनाओगे क्या?

15 फरवरी 2020

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: तापसी ने सिस्टम पर निकाला गुस्सा, बोलीं, 'मैं रीढ़ बेचकर गुजारा नहीं कर सकती'

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

#Kejriwaloathceremony: शिक्षकों से लेकर सफाईकर्मियों तक को न्योता, जानिए कौन-कौन होगा मंच पर

रविवार को अरविंद केजरीवाल का शपथग्रहण समारोह है। इस समारोह के दौरान किस-किस को न्योता दिया गया है इसकी जानकारी मनीष सिसोदिया ने दी।

15 फरवरी 2020

मंगल पांडे 1:09

पुलिस वाले पर भड़के बिहार के मंत्री मंगल पांडे, कहा-इसे ड्यूटी पर क्यों लगाया, सस्पेंड करो

15 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल शपथ 1:47

#Kejriwaloathceremony: अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण में पीएम मोदी के ना आने की उम्मीद, ये है वजह

15 फरवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 2:26

Women T20 World Cup: 21 फरवरी से हो रहा है शुरू, भारत का पूरा शेड्यूल देखिए

15 फरवरी 2020

ऑडियो बुलेटिन 4:05

15 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

15 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुरः एसओ ने महिला से आरोपी को थाने में चप्पल से पिटवाया, ये था पूरा मामला

सुल्तानपुर में मामूली विवाद में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट की घटना को पुलिस ने दर्ज करना मुनासिब नहीं समझा। पीड़ित पक्ष को एसओ हलियापुर अरशद खान ने थाने बुलाया और महिला को आरोपी को चार चप्पल मारने का फरमान सुना दिया।

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शारदालय मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने केजीएमयू में 'मां शारदालय' मंदिर का किया लोकार्पण

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बहराइचः छेड़छाड़ से परेशान युवती ने की आत्महत्या, शोहदे ने पीड़िता के माता-पिता को भी पीटा

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Faizabad

अयोध्याः ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से नाबालिग छात्रा की मौत, परिजनों ने युवक पर लगाए आरोप

15 फरवरी 2020

सड़क निर्माण (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

भ्रष्टाचार पर वार: 'हवा' में 300 सड़कें बनाने वाला पीडब्ल्यूडी का इंजीनियर बर्खास्त

15 फरवरी 2020

Flight
Bareilly

अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजियाबाद, बरेली समेत पांच शहरों की हवाई यात्रा शुरू

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः संपत्तियों की रजिस्ट्री पर अब सभी को देना होगा समान पंजीयन शुल्क, नई दर प्रभावी

14 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक
Lucknow

यूपीः आलोक सिन्हा नए कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त, 17 आईएएस इधर से उधर

14 फरवरी 2020

मुख्तार अंंसारी
Lucknow

यूपी में सवा सौ से अधिक विधायक दागी, आठ पर हत्या का मामला

14 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः इन 10 रूटों पर नहीं चलेंगे ई-रिक्शा, यहां देखें- पूरी डिटेल

14 फरवरी 2020

Related

यूपी विधानसभा
Lucknow

यूपी बजट सत्रः सीएए विरोधी आंदोलन में हिंसा की न्यायिक जांच की मांग ठुकराई तो विपक्ष का हंगामा

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस को मिली लाश।
Lucknow

बहराइच: व्यापारी के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या के बाद शव पुलिया में फेंका, वारदात से भड़के व्यापारी

14 फरवरी 2020

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

लखनऊः 69000 शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में फाइनल सुनवाई आज

12 फरवरी 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में अब जुगाड़ से नहीं बनेगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

11 फरवरी 2020

Sumangla yojna
Amethi

18 हजार बच्चियां पाएंगी कन्या सुमंगला योजना का लाभ

14 फरवरी 2020

सदन के बाहर चल रहा प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानमंडल के बजट सत्र का पहला दिन हंगामेदार, धरने पर बैठे सपा और कांग्रेस नेता

13 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited