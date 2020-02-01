शहर चुनें

मोदी सरकार का ये बजट अर्थव्यवस्था को और मजबूत बनाएगा: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 02:43 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने केंद्रीय बजट पर कहा कि यह अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर को इस विकासोन्मुखी बजट के लिए बधाई देता हूं। यह बजट विकास और किसानों की बेहतरी की ओर ले जाएगा।
yogi adityanath reaction on union budget 2020
