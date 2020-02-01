मोदी सरकार का ये बजट अर्थव्यवस्था को और मजबूत बनाएगा: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this development oriented and pro-farmer budget. This Budget will further strengthen the economy. pic.twitter.com/DX5V2U9BzJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए शुक्रवार को एक उपजिलाधिकारी को सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया। वहीं एक सहायक सूचना निदेशक को मूल पद पर पदावनत करने का आदेश दिया है।
1 फरवरी 2020