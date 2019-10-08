शहर चुनें

सीतापुर में आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में पथ संचलन के दौरान हर्ष फायरिंग, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीतापुर Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 04:37 PM IST
आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में फायरिंग
आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में फायरिंग - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
सीतापुर में दशहरा के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान हर्ष फायरिंग की गई। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है।
बता दें कि हर्ष फायरिंग करना कानूनी रूप से अपराध है। जिसके उल्लंघन पुलिस कार्रवाई भी करती है।



बता दें कि दशहरा पर देश भर में आरएसएस की शाखाओं में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाते हैं।
sitapur news celebratory firing dussehra 2019 dussehra दशहरा दशहरा 2019
