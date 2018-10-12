शहर चुनें

लखनऊः स्कूल में मिला कारतूस से भरा बैग, शिक्षकों और बच्चों में मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 04:20 PM IST
गोलियां
गोलियां
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के एक प्राथमिक स्कूल में बंदूक और उसकी गोलियां मिलने से सनसनी मच गई है। बता दें कि यह स्कूल हजरतगंज के नरही में स्थित है। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिस कमरे से यह बंदूक और गोलियां मिली हैं, वह करीब 40 साल से बंद था और आज सुबह सफाई के दौरान जब यह बंदूक और गोलियां दिखाई दीं तो स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। 
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बंदूक और गोलियों से भरे बैग को कब्जे में ले लिया है और इस बात की जांच में जुट गई है कि आखिर इन्हें स्कूल में कौन और कब लाया। बताया यह भी जा रहा है कि इन गोलियों में से कुछ नकली हैं। जिस कमरे में यह गोलियां रखी हुई थी, वहां पर कई और सामना सालों से बंद पड़ा हुआ है।  

गोलियों की जानकारी जैसे ही बच्चों और स्कूल के अन्य शिक्षकों तक पहुंची तो उनके बीच दहशत का माहौल देखा गया। अधिकरत इनमें से डरे और सहमे हुए हैं। 

bullets gun lucknow police
