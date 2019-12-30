शहर चुनें

भाजपा सांसद ने कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर अपनी ही सरकार पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- अपराध निरंकुश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 12:49 PM IST
सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर
सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर - फोटो : amar ujala
मोहनलालगंज (लखनऊ) के सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर ने लखनऊ की कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर अपनी ही सरकार को कठघरे में खड़ा कर दिया है।
उन्होंने रविवार शाम किए गए ट्वीट में आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस के नकारात्मक रवैये के चलते लखनऊ में अपराध निरंकुश हो चुके हैं।

हत्या और लूट का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। लोगों ने ट्विटर पर उनका समर्थन करते हुए कानून-व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े किए।
 
