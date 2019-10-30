शहर चुनें

Begampura Express escaped from an accident in Malihabad.

बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे की स्प्रिंग टूटी, टला बड़ा हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 07:58 PM IST
बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस।
बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस। - फोटो : amar ujala
वाराणसी से जम्मू जा रही बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस की एक बोगी की स्प्रिंग टूट जाने से ट्रेन झटके के साथ रुक गई। इससे यात्रियों में हड़कंप मच गया। हालांकि, हादसा टल गया।
मलिहाबाद के दिलावरनगर में बेगमपुरा की एक बोगी की स्प्रिंग टूट गई। जिससे ट्रेन कई तगड़े झटके देकर रुक गई।

इस दौरान यात्रियों में हड़कंप मच गया। बताया जा रहा है कि जनरल डिब्बा ओवरलोड होने के कारण स्प्रिंग टूटी।
