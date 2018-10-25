शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   bahraich sp removed from his post

मूर्ति विसर्जन में हुए बवाल पर हटाए गए बहराइच के एसपी, गौरव ग्रोवर को किया तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 11:01 PM IST
UP Police
UP Police
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
शासन ने बहराइच के एसपी सभाराज यादव को हटा दिया है। उनके स्थान पर लखनऊ में एसपी ग्रामीण के पद पर तैनात डॉ. गौरव ग्रोवर को भेजा गया है। सभा राज से बृहस्पतिवार को ही डीजीपी ने मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान हुई घटना के बाद स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था।
विज्ञापन
लेकिन स्पष्टीकरण से पहले ही उनकी छुट्टी कर दी गई। सभाराज यादव को 20वीं वाहिनी पीएसी आजमगढ़ का सेनानायक बनाया गया है। लखनऊ में एसपी नार्थ को एसपी ग्रामीण और उन्नाव में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक अनूप कुमार सिंह को लखनऊ में एसपी नार्थ बनाया गया है।

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Lucknow

अंसल पर रेरा का शिकंजा: 6500 एकड़ की हाईटेक टॉउनशिप के ऑडिट का आदेश

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh to tie the knot with Sudarshana Singh in March 2019
Shimla

पूर्व सीएम वीरभद्र के बेटे विक्रमादित्य की इस राजघराने में हुई सगाई, मार्च में बजेगी शहनाई

25 अक्टूबर 2018

शहीद सिमरदीप सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

मां ने माथे पर सेहरा सजाया, अर्थी को कंधा दिया, तब चली शहीद जवान की शवयात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस से शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने अपनाया था इस्लाम धर्म, फिल्म के सेट पर हुई थी रेप की कोशिश

25 अक्टूबर 2018

soni razdan and mahesh bhatt
soni razdan and alia bhatt
alia bhatt and soni razdan
mahesh bhatt, soni razdan
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस से शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने अपनाया था इस्लाम धर्म, फिल्म के सेट पर हुई थी रेप की कोशिश

25 अक्टूबर 2018

hari krishna
Jobs

जानिए इस कंंपनी के बारे में जहां 10वीं पास कर्मचारियों को भी मिलते हैं लाखों रुपए

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अपनी शादी में 100 से ज्यादा पकवान परोसेंगे कपिल शर्मा, सिर्फ खाने पर खर्च होंगे 15 लाख रुपए

25 अक्टूबर 2018

kapil sharma
kapil sharma
ginni
kapil sharma
Bollywood

अपनी शादी में 100 से ज्यादा पकवान परोसेंगे कपिल शर्मा, सिर्फ खाने पर खर्च होंगे 15 लाख रुपए

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Pink Line Metro Trilokpuri-Shiv Vihar section starts up to 31 October
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिवाली से पहले मिल सकता है पिंक लाइन मेट्रो का तोहफा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

wife filed report against husband who married another women by triple talaq
India News

नई बीवी के साथ ऐश नहीं करने दूंगी मियां... अब भिजवाऊंगी जेल

25 अक्टूबर 2018

two businessmen arrested who established first bitcoin atm in india
India News

बेंगलुरू में देश का पहला बिटकॉइन एटीएम लगाने वाले दो कारोबारी गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Delhi University
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में 9 विषयों के पाठ्यक्रम को मंजूरी, कांचा इलैया की पुस्तकों पर रोक

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मीथेन गैस धधका रही भलस्वा लैंडफिल, हवा में घुल रहा जहर 

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Son of Tausif miyan went to Sharjah to do lobby for his father
India News

तौसीफ मियां की पैरवी के लिए शारजाह रवाना हुआ बेटा, आज हो सकती है सुनवाई

25 अक्टूबर 2018

barak missile
India News

जानिए क्या है बराक-8 मिसाइल की खासियत, परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में भी है सक्षम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सपा के फायरब्रांड नेता आजम खां बोले- मैं भाजपा की राजनीतिक ‘आइटम गर्ल’

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Female prisoners will end Karva Chauth's fast through video conference
Shimla

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये करवा चौथ का व्रत तोड़ेंगी महिला कैदी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

रघुबर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड सरकार का फैसलाः सरकारी कर्मियों को गलती से ज्यादा दिया गया भुगतान नहीं लिया जाएगा वापस

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

बुक्कल नवाब के बयान के बाद हंगामा मच गया।
Lucknow

भाजपा की बैठक में अयोध्या में मस्जिद बनवाने के बयान से हंगामा, बुक्कल नवाब को मंच से हटाया

लखनऊ में हो रही भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा की संयुक्त बैठक में अयोध्या में मस्जिद बनवाने के बयान पर हंगामा हो गया। जिस पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुक्कल नवाब को मंच से हटा दिया।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
family tried to self immolate in front of vidhan bhawan.
Lucknow

विधानभवन के सामने परिवार ने की आत्मदाह की कोशिश, पुलिस ने बचाया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आम आदमी के जीवन में बदलाव लाने के लिए शोध करें वैज्ञानिक: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

25 अक्टूबर 2018

four injured and one died in an accident in lucknow.
Lucknow

पांच को कुचल कर फरार हो गई महिला कार चालक, एक की मौत

25 अक्टूबर 2018

recruitment of sub inspectors to start next month
Lucknow

पांच हजार दरोगाओं की भर्ती अगले महीने, भर्ती बोर्ड ने शुरू की तैयारियां

25 अक्टूबर 2018

कार्यक्रम में मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

शिवपाल की ताकत बढ़ी, पार्टी को मिला नया नाम 'प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी लोहिया'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया के समर्थक।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने नई पार्टी का किया एलान, कहा- अबकी बार, हिंदुओं की सरकार

23 अक्टूबर 2018

RSS-BJP meeting in Lucknow in presence of Amit Shah
Lucknow

संघ-भाजपा पदाधिकारियों के निशाने पर प्रदेश के मंत्री, अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में लगाए उपेक्षा के आरोप

25 अक्टूबर 2018

गिरफ्तार हुआ फर्जी कर्नल।
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया फर्जी कर्नल, वर्दी के सहारे ऐंठता था रुपये

24 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस को जानकारी देते हुए इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामले के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी को धमकी भरा पत्र लिखने वाला गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ विधानसभा के बाहर हंगामा, परिवार ने की आत्मदाह की कोशिश

गुरुवार को लखनऊ में विधानसभा के बाहर उस वक्त हंगामा मच गया जब एक परिवार ने आत्मदाह करने की कोशिश की। पीड़ित परिवार ने बताया कि उनकी बेटी पांच महीने से अगवा है जिसके बारे में अब तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

bukkal nawab 0:47

बीजेपी अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा का कार्यक्रम, अयोध्या में मस्जिद बनाने के बयान पर बवाल

25 अक्टूबर 2018

तोगड़िया 2:59

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

23 अक्टूबर 2018

LUCKNOW GROOM 0:52

दूल्हे और बारातियों ने दिखाई अकड़, लड़की वालों ने किया सबको गंजा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:08

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने पर विरोध करने वालों को सीएम योगी का जवाब

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Lucknow

केंद्र सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विकल्प मिल गया है: अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

आईआईएम में दिखा तेंदुए जैसा वन्यजीव, मचा हड़कंप

25 अक्टूबर 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

सीबीआई में मचे घमासान के लिए मायावती ने केंद्र को ठहराया जिम्मेदार, कहा- चिंता की बात

24 अक्टूबर 2018

irregularities in in alloting districts in teachers recruitment.
Lucknow

68500 शिक्षक भर्ती में जिलों के आवंटन पर अभ्यर्थियों का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आजम खां
Lucknow

आंबेडकर पर दो साल पहले दिए विवादित बयान पर फंसे आजम खां, एफआईआर दर्ज

23 अक्टूबर 2018

demo image
Lucknow

वाल्मीकि जयंती के अवसर पर बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद ने घोषित किया स्कूलों में अवकाश

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.