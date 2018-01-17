Download App
यूपी एसटीएफ ने मार गिराया एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश, दस मामलों में था वांछित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,लखनऊ Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:20 PM IST
bagga singh died in encounter with stf.
यूपी एसटीएफ - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी एसटीएफ ने बुधवार सुबह करीब आठ बजे दस मामलों में वांछित बग्गा सिंह को नेपाल बॉर्डर के करीब मार गिराया।

उस पर एक लाख का इनाम घोषित ‌किया गया था।

एसटीएफ को उसके नेपाल बॉर्डर के करीब होने की जानकारी मिली, जिसके बाद विशाल विक्रम सिंह के नेतृत्व में एसटीएफ की टीम ने ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया।

 
